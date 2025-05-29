Trading Update: Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock Endures 2.62% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, OLLI stock has gone down by -3.29%, with a monthly gain of 5.11% and a quarterly surge of 12.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for OLLI’s stock, with a 9.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 34.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is 0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OLLI is 61.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On May 29, 2025, OLLI’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.19relation to previous closing price of 114.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $111 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLLI reach a price target of $133, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for OLLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OLLI, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

OLLI Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.51. In addition, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc saw 3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from van der Valk Eric, who sale 240 shares at the price of $108.78 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, van der Valk Eric now owns 7,033 shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, valued at $26,107 using the latest closing price.

ERIC VAN DER VALK, the Director of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, proposed sale 240 shares at $108.94 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that ERIC VAN DER VALK is holding shares at $26,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 12.47, with 7.77 for asset returns.

Based on Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 293.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 965.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.