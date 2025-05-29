Trading Update: FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) Stock Endures 5.38% Monthly Volatility

The stock of FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has seen a 5.97% increase in the past week, with a 19.30% gain in the past month, and a 24.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.45% for FTCI’s stock, with a 8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FTCI is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTCI is 7.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.68% of that float. The average trading volume for FTCI on May 29, 2025 was 93.89K shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) has increased by 6.53 when compared to last closing price of 3.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that members of its management team, including CEO Yann Brandt, are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the following upcoming conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $0.65. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTCI, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at 31.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, FTC Solar Inc saw -25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Chatila Ahmad R, who purchase 16,740 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Chatila Ahmad R now owns 1,984,708 shares of FTC Solar Inc, valued at $49,048 using the latest closing price.

Chatila Ahmad R, the Director of FTC Solar Inc, purchase 16,922 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Chatila Ahmad R is holding 1,967,968 shares at $49,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

-0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc stands at -0.79. The total capital return value is set at -1.53. Equity return is now at value -123.52, with -43.85 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -71.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -46.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.