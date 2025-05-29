TPG Inc (TPG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TPG is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TPG is 102.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. The average trading volume of TPG on May 29, 2025 was 1.99M shares.

TPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) has decreased by -1.14 when compared to last closing price of 48.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, announced today that Todd Sisitsky, President, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 12:15 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of TPG’s website at shareholders.tpg.com/events-presentations/events. For those unable to listen to the live webca.

TPG’s Market Performance

TPG Inc (TPG) has experienced a -4.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.80% rise in the past month, and a -14.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for TPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.66% for TPG stock, with a simple moving average of -16.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TPG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TPG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $47 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPG reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for TPG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TPG, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

TPG Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.89. In addition, TPG Inc saw -24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPG starting from Holloway Samantha, who sale 21,000,000 shares at the price of $46.57 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Holloway Samantha now owns 0 shares of TPG Inc, valued at $977,970,000 using the latest closing price.

Berenson Bradford, the General Counsel of TPG Inc, sale 2,509 shares at $50.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Berenson Bradford is holding 290,841 shares at $125,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value 0.24, with 0.02 for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 110.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, TPG Inc (TPG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.