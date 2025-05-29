Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has decreased by -2.97 when compared to last closing price of 6.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that MODG’s Q1 top line reflects soft contributions from the Topgolf, Golf Equipment and Active Lifestyle segments.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MODG is 130.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on May 29, 2025 was 3.03M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG’s stock has seen a -8.55% decrease for the week, with a -8.69% drop in the past month and a -8.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.93% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of -25.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MODG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MODG, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

MODG Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -21.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Hickey Glenn F., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Hickey Glenn F. now owns 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $68,600 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $6.40 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 1,009,297 shares at $128,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at -0.19. Equity return is now at value -46.00, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -973.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.