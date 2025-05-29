Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG): A Technical Analysis

TWG has 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for TWG is 3.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 47.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWG on May 29, 2025 was 5.38M shares.

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TWG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.66 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-05-06 that Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has partnered with Palantir Technologies and investment firm TWG Global, the companies said on Tuesday, as they look to tap growing AI demand in the financial services industry.

TWG’s Market Performance

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG) has experienced a -13.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.80% drop in the past month, and a -27.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for TWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.15% for TWG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.18% for the last 200 days.

TWG Trading at -10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWG fell by -13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1534. In addition, Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd saw -50.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.0.

Based on Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.