Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Stock Experiences -4.56% Monthly Change

In the past week, TMO stock has gone down by -2.81%, with a monthly decline of -4.56% and a quarterly plunge of -24.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for TMO’s stock, with a -24.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) is above average at 23.60x. The 36-month beta value for TMO is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TMO is 376.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of TMO on May 29, 2025 was 2.52M shares.

TMO) stock’s latest price update

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.35 in comparison to its previous close of 403.55, however, the company has experienced a -2.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-28 that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO is currently navigating a rare and telling phase in its journey through the Adhishthana Cycle. The stock is in its 18th Phase, simultaneously on both the weekly and monthly charts, a unique alignment that brings a powerful cyclical signal.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMO stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TMO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMO in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $630 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TMO Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMO fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $411.69. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc saw -22.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMO starting from Pettiti Gianluca, who sale 400 shares at the price of $411.11 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Pettiti Gianluca now owns 22,767 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, valued at $164,444 using the latest closing price.

Pettiti Gianluca, the Officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, proposed sale 400 shares at $411.11 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Pettiti Gianluca is holding shares at $164,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 13.73, with 6.64 for asset returns.

Based on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.