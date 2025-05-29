The Volatility of Spotify Technology S.A’s (SPOT) Stock: A 1.15% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) has gone up by 1.15% for the week, with a 12.73% rise in the past month and a 10.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.75% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for SPOT’s stock, with a 33.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) is 107.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPOT is 150.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. On May 29, 2025, SPOT’s average trading volume was 2.65M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) has decreased by -2.05 when compared to last closing price of 663.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Spotify (SPOT) stood at $663.96, denoting a +1.62% change from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $660 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $645. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2025.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to SPOT, setting the target price at $740 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

SPOT Trading at 8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $643.60. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A saw 45.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPOT starting from Rosello Company Limited, who proposed sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $658.61 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Rosello Company Limited now owns shares of Spotify Technology S.A, valued at $658,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Lorentzon Sven Hans Martin, the Director of Spotify Technology S.A, proposed sale 11,275 shares at $648.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Lorentzon Sven Hans Martin is holding shares at $7,311,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spotify Technology S.A stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 24.28, with 10.66 for asset returns.

Based on Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.