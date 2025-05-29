The Volatility of Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s (HP) Stock: A -5.65% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, HP stock has gone down by -5.65%, with a monthly decline of -23.31% and a quarterly plunge of -41.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.60% for HP’s stock, with a -47.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) Right Now?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HP is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HP is 95.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HP on May 29, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

The stock price of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) has plunged by -1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 15.40, but the company has seen a -5.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. barrons.com reported 2025-05-28 that The personal computer maker says its costs are rising and demand for its products will be hit by the economic uncertainty.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to HP, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

HP Trading at -25.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -23.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.80. In addition, Helmerich & Payne, Inc saw -52.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Foutch Randy A, who purchase 3,800 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Foutch Randy A now owns 30,624 shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc, valued at $99,750 using the latest closing price.

Chariag Belgacem, the Director of Helmerich & Payne, Inc, purchase 37,356 shares at $27.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that Chariag Belgacem is holding 54,606 shares at $1,011,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne, Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.57, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 85.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 907.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.