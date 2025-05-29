The Volatility of Gold Royalty Corp’s (GROY) Stock: A 10.53% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) has seen a 10.53% increase in the past week, with a 25.17% gain in the past month, and a 35.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for GROY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.39% for GROY’s stock, with a 36.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GROY is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GROY is 141.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume of GROY on May 29, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

GROY stock's latest price update

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY)’s stock price has soared by 3.28 in relation to previous closing price of 1.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants David Garofalo – Chairman and CEO Andrew Gubbels – Chief Financial Officer Jackie Przybylowski – Vice President, Capital Markets Peter Behncke – Director, Corporate Development Conference Call Participants Heiko Ihle – H.C. Wainwright Operator Welcome to the Gold Royalty Corp. First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GROY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GROY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.75 based on the research report published on June 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to GROY, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

GROY Trading at 23.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +26.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROY rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6100. In addition, Gold Royalty Corp saw 56.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Royalty Corp stands at -8.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.45 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Royalty Corp (GROY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 116.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.