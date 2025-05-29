The Volatility of Global E Online Ltd’s (GLBE) Stock: A -3.73% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) has gone down by -3.73% for the week, with a -12.00% drop in the past month and a -28.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.53% for GLBE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.36% for GLBE’s stock, with a -25.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLBE is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GLBE is 106.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On May 29, 2025, GLBE’s average trading volume was 2.12M shares.

GLBE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 31.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that I reiterate my buy rating for GLBE, as recent results and SHOP partnership updates enhance scalability and long-term growth potential. GLBE delivered strong Q1’25 results, with GMV and revenue both growing over 30% year-over-year and profitability improving significantly. The Shopify partnership extension, despite short-term topline optics, increases platform integration and should drive higher adoption and transaction volumes.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLBE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GLBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GLBE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $46 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLBE reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for GLBE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GLBE, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

GLBE Trading at -9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLBE fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.11. In addition, Global E Online Ltd saw -42.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLBE starting from Amir Schlachet, who proposed sale 75,000 shares at the price of $34.20 back on Apr 10 ’25. After this action, Amir Schlachet now owns shares of Global E Online Ltd, valued at $2,565,000 using the latest closing price.

Shahar Tamari, the Officer of Global E Online Ltd, proposed sale 37,500 shares at $29.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09 ’25, which means that Shahar Tamari is holding shares at $1,117,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global E Online Ltd stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -6.93, with -5.36 for asset returns.

Based on Global E Online Ltd (GLBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 101.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 24.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.