The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Veracyte Inc’s (VCYT) Stock

The stock of Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has gone down by -7.25% for the week, with a -15.63% drop in the past month and a -24.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.80% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.67% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of -24.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) is 63.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is 2.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VCYT is 77.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% of that float. On May 29, 2025, VCYT’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

VCYT stock's latest price update

The stock price of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) has plunged by -4.47 when compared to previous closing price of 27.97, but the company has seen a -7.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $VCYT–Veracyte Announces Multiple Abstracts To Be Presented at ASCO, Demonstrating Power of Decipher GRID to Advance Prostate and Bladder Cancer Research.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VCYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VCYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $45 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to VCYT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.26. In addition, Veracyte Inc saw -32.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Leite John, who sale 7,411 shares at the price of $31.66 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Leite John now owns 100,249 shares of Veracyte Inc, valued at $234,630 using the latest closing price.

JOHN LEITE, the Officer of Veracyte Inc, proposed sale 7,411 shares at $32.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that JOHN LEITE is holding shares at $240,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.86, with 2.63 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11901.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 49.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.