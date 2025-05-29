The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Super League Enterprise Inc’s (SLE) Stock

The stock of Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) has gone down by -17.34% for the week, with a -62.14% drop in the past month and a -66.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.08% for SLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.94% for SLE’s stock, with a -78.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLE is 18.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLE on May 29, 2025 was 590.81K shares.

SLE) stock’s latest price update

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -41.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media, today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $500,000, before deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLE reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SLE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLE, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

SLE Trading at -48.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -62.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLE fell by -19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2237. In addition, Super League Enterprise Inc saw -78.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLE starting from Gehl Jeff Patrick, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Jul 23 ’24. After this action, Gehl Jeff Patrick now owns 131,547 shares of Super League Enterprise Inc, valued at $34,165 using the latest closing price.

Gehl Jeff Patrick, the Director of Super League Enterprise Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’24, which means that Gehl Jeff Patrick is holding 156,547 shares at $33,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super League Enterprise Inc stands at -1.55. The total capital return value is set at 1.19. Equity return is now at value -1222.32, with -108.82 for asset returns.

Based on Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE), the company’s capital structure generated 3.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.