The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s (KNX) Stock

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has gone down by -3.27% for the week, with a 12.89% rise in the past month and a -12.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for KNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for KNX’s stock, with a -13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is above average at 47.10x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KNX is 156.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNX on May 29, 2025 was 3.36M shares.

KNX) stock’s latest price update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 43.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Knight-Swift (KNX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $49 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to KNX, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

KNX Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.34. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc saw -17.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Harrington Timothy Sean, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $44.04 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Harrington Timothy Sean now owns 10,166 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, valued at $52,848 using the latest closing price.

COL DOUGLAS L, the Director of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $45.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that COL DOUGLAS L is holding 5,000 shares at $226,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 2.13, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.