The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (APLS) Stock

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has seen a -9.24% decrease in the past week, with a -6.46% drop in the past month, and a -36.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for APLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.58% for APLS’s stock, with a -40.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APLS is 103.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.35% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of APLS was 2.52M shares.

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) has decreased by -0.53 when compared to last closing price of 16.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a Buy due to the significant FCF potential of SYFOVRE® and EMPAVELI®, with SYFOVRE® projected to exceed $1bn in annual sales by 2028. SYFOVRE® has shown efficacy in slowing GA progression and saw a 122% YoY sales increase in 2024, despite initial rollout issues. EMPAVELI® offers moderate sales and is in trials for additional indications, promising incremental cash flows and contributing to EBITDA positivity by 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for APLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APLS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $52 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for APLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to APLS, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

APLS Trading at -14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -47.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Townsend Adam J., who proposed sale 220,961 shares at the price of $17.76 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Townsend Adam J. now owns shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,924,267 using the latest closing price.

Chopas James George, the VP/Chief Accounting Officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 183 shares at $24.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Chopas James George is holding 47,955 shares at $4,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.3. Equity return is now at value -103.82, with -27.29 for asset returns.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -154.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.