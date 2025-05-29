The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AIFU Inc’s (AIFU) Stock

In the past week, AIFU stock has gone down by -35.32%, with a monthly decline of -3.63% and a quarterly plunge of -68.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.41% for AIFU Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.16% for AIFU’s stock, with a -86.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AIFU Inc (NASDAQ: AIFU) Right Now?

AIFU Inc (NASDAQ: AIFU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AIFU is at 0.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AIFU is 875.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for AIFU on May 29, 2025 was 581.66K shares.

AIFU) stock’s latest price update

AIFU Inc (NASDAQ: AIFU)’s stock price has dropped by -14.23 in relation to previous closing price of 2.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -35.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-25 that GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIFU Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFU) (the “Company” or “AIFU”), a leading AI-driven independent financial services platform in China, today announced that it has filed its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F (the “2024 20-F”), which contains its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 25, 2025. The 2024 20-F can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.aifugroup.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIFU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIFU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AIFU by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AIFU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $23 based on the research report published on June 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

AIFU Trading at -39.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIFU fell by -35.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, AIFU Inc saw -89.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIFU starting from Highest Performances Holdings, who proposed sale 2,353,617 shares at the price of $0.13 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Highest Performances Holdings now owns shares of AIFU Inc, valued at $305,311 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIFU Inc stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.0.

Based on AIFU Inc (AIFU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AIFU Inc (AIFU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.