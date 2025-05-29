The -6.99% Simple Moving Average of Transalta Corp’s (TAC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, TAC stock has gone up by 5.57%, with a monthly gain of 7.33% and a quarterly plunge of -10.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Transalta Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.01% for TAC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transalta Corp (NYSE: TAC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TAC is 294.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of TAC was 1.34M shares.

TAC) stock’s latest price update

Transalta Corp (NYSE: TAC)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 9.44. However, the company has seen a 5.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransAlta Corporation (“TransAlta” or the “Company”) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the notice filed by the Company to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) for a portion of its common shares (“Common Shares”).

TAC Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Transalta Corp saw -31.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transalta Corp stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 2.97, with 0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Transalta Corp (TAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Transalta Corp (TAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.