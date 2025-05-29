The 31.62% Simple Moving Average of Five Below Inc’s (FIVE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Five Below Inc (FIVE) has seen a 7.19% increase in the past week, with a 50.57% gain in the past month, and a 33.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for FIVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.38% for FIVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) is above average at 25.45x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FIVE is 53.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FIVE on May 29, 2025 was 2.70M shares.

FIVE) stock’s latest price update

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.80 in comparison to its previous close of 113.76, however, the company has experienced a 7.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Five Below, Inc. (“Five Below” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:FIVE). Investors who purchased Five Below securities prior to December 1, 2022, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FIVE.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FIVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIVE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVE reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for FIVE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FIVE, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

FIVE Trading at 42.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +53.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.62. In addition, Five Below Inc saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVE starting from Masciantonio Ronald James, who sale 584 shares at the price of $78.04 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Masciantonio Ronald James now owns 12,658 shares of Five Below Inc, valued at $45,575 using the latest closing price.

SPECTER ERIC M, the CAO of Five Below Inc, sale 5,494 shares at $90.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 16 ’25, which means that SPECTER ERIC M is holding 57,267 shares at $498,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 14.95, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Five Below Inc (FIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 506.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 833.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Five Below Inc (FIVE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.