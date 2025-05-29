The -13.88% Decline of Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s (SWK) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has seen a -6.24% decrease in the past week, with a 7.93% gain in the past month, and a -24.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for SWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for SWK’s stock, with a -22.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SWK is 154.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.42% of that float. The average trading volume for SWK on May 29, 2025 was 2.94M shares.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.62 in comparison to its previous close of 67.23, however, the company has experienced a -6.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Cost of trade school is a key barrier for nearly half of pre-apprentices joining the trades, according to a recent DEWALT survey Scholarships will help fund trade education in fields including carpentry, welding and more TOWSON, Md., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to a recent survey from DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, almost one-half of pre-apprentices are concerned with the cost of school.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to SWK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

SWK Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.81. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc saw -17.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 1,990 shares at the price of $85.24 back on Feb 07 ’25. After this action, Link Janet now owns 9,862 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, valued at $169,630 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 4.03, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.