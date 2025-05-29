The -13.88% Decline of Research Frontiers Inc’s (REFR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, REFR stock has gone up by 15.00%, with a monthly gain of 77.78% and a quarterly surge of 33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.26% for Research Frontiers Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.87% for REFR’s stock, with a 8.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Research Frontiers Inc (NASDAQ: REFR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REFR is 28.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REFR on May 29, 2025 was 34.99K shares.

REFR) stock’s latest price update

Research Frontiers Inc (NASDAQ: REFR)’s stock price has soared by 9.52 in relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET Corporate Participants Joe Harary – President and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Research Frontiers Investor Conference Call to discuss the First Quarter of 2025 results of operations and recent development. The company will be answering many of the questions that were emailed prior to the conference call either in their presentation or as part of the Q&A session at the end.

REFR Trading at 47.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +71.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REFR rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4855. In addition, Research Frontiers Inc saw 7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REFR starting from Kaganowicz Alexander, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $1.94 back on Jun 14 ’24. After this action, Kaganowicz Alexander now owns 164,923 shares of Research Frontiers Inc, valued at $3,880 using the latest closing price.

Daigle Darryl, the Director of Research Frontiers Inc, purchase 4,300 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07 ’24, which means that Daigle Darryl is holding 33,926 shares at $7,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.95 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Research Frontiers Inc stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.27. Equity return is now at value -37.98, with -28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Research Frontiers Inc (REFR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Research Frontiers Inc (REFR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.