The -13.88% Decline of Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s (NAT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NAT stock has gone down by -2.57%, with a monthly gain of 4.33% and a quarterly surge of 3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Nordic American Tankers Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for NAT’s stock, with a -9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) is 11.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAT is -0.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NAT is 205.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% of that float. On May 29, 2025, NAT’s average trading volume was 2.75M shares.

NAT) stock’s latest price update

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 2.70. However, the company has seen a -2.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that Friday, May 9, 2025 Dear Shareholders and Investors, The first months of 2025 since the end of 2024 has been the most active period in Nordic American (NAT) for several years. The path forward is up.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

NAT Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Ltd saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Ltd stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 8.91, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 133.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.