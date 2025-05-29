The -13.88% Decline of Amentum Holdings Inc’s (AMTM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) has gone down by -5.57% for the week, with a -5.31% drop in the past month and a 3.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for AMTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.40% for AMTM’s stock, with a -8.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) Right Now?

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 306.82x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AMTM is 197.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of AMTM was 2.52M shares.

AMTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) has plunged by -2.68 when compared to previous closing price of 21.25, but the company has seen a -5.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Nathan Rutledge – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations John Heller – Chief Executive Officer Travis Johnson – Chief Financial Officer Steve Arnette – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Tobey Sommer – Truist Andre Madrid – BTIG Colin Canfield – Cantor Fitzgerald Ken Herbert – RBC Capital Markets Noah Poponak – Goldman Sachs Kristine Liwag – Morgan Stanley Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good morning, and welcome to Amentum’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTM stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for AMTM by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTM in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $30 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTM reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for AMTM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to AMTM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

AMTM Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTM fell by -5.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.41. In addition, Amentum Holdings Inc saw -1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTM starting from Loughran Barbara, who purchase 4,600 shares at the price of $21.23 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Loughran Barbara now owns 4,600 shares of Amentum Holdings Inc, valued at $97,635 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Amentum Holdings Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $20.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12 ’25, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 620,893 shares at $2,080,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amentum Holdings Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04.

Based on Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 566.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.