The -13.88% Decline of Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s (ABEO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ABEO stock has gone down by -6.05%, with a monthly gain of 14.34% and a quarterly surge of 17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for ABEO’s stock, with a 6.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABEO is 45.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABEO on May 29, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

ABEO) stock’s latest price update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO)’s stock price has soared by 1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 5.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Greg Gin – Vice President-Investor Relations and Communications Vish Seshadri – Chief Executive Officer Madhav Vasanthavada – Chief Commercial Officer and Head-Business Development Brian Kevany – Chief Technical Officer Joe Vazzano – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rick Miller – Cantor Fitzgerald Steven Willey – Stifel Ram Selvaraju – H.C. Wainwright James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners David Bautz – Zacks Small Cap Research Operator Good day and welcome to the Abeona Therapeutics First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ABEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 03rd, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ABEO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

ABEO Trading at 12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc saw 8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from Alvino Mark, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $6.38 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Alvino Mark now owns 90,435 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, valued at $12,760 using the latest closing price.

Alvino Mark, the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 2,000 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Alvino Mark is holding shares at $12,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

The total capital return value is set at -0.86. Equity return is now at value -271.78, with -50.73 for asset returns.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -64.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.