TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, XHLD stock has gone down by -10.81%, with a monthly decline of -36.69% and a quarterly plunge of -60.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.25% for TEN Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.53% for XHLD’s stock, with a -50.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TEN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XHLD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XHLD is 4.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.46% of that float. The average trading volume of XHLD on May 29, 2025 was 8.84M shares.

XHLD) stock’s latest price update

TEN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XHLD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.05 in relation to its previous close of 0.55. However, the company has experienced a -10.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that LANGHORNE, Pa., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD) (“TEN Holdings” or the “Company”), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, today announced its participation in several investor-focused conferences and webinars throughout June 2025.

XHLD Trading at -43.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -33.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHLD fell by -12.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6968. In addition, TEN Holdings Inc saw -92.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XHLD starting from Price David Richard, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Price David Richard now owns 20,000 shares of TEN Holdings Inc, valued at $4,932 using the latest closing price.

Price David Richard, the Director of TEN Holdings Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Price David Richard is holding 7,000 shares at $3,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XHLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEN Holdings Inc stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.48.

Based on TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.