Telus Corp (TU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) has decreased by -0.12 when compared to last closing price of 16.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that TU’s C$70 billion investment across Canada is built on a rich legacy of national support, with more than C$276 billion already invested since 2000.

Is It Worth Investing in Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.31x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of TU was 3.54M shares.

TU’s Market Performance

TU stock saw an increase of 0.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.50% and a quarterly increase of 2.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Telus Corp (TU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for TU’s stock, with a 4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TU Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.56%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, Telus Corp saw 18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.51, with 2.06 for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telus Corp (TU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.