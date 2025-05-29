TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.53relation to previous closing price of 17.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that TYSONS, Va., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholders of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today overwhelmingly approved all the Board of Directors’ proposals at the Company’s 2025 annual shareholder meeting.

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) Right Now?

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGNA is 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TGNA is 158.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGNA on May 29, 2025 was 1.84M shares.

TGNA’s Market Performance

The stock of TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has seen a -3.29% decrease in the past week, with a 2.63% rise in the past month, and a 0.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for TGNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for TGNA’s stock, with a -0.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGNA reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for TGNA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 06th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TGNA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

TGNA Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, TEGNA Inc saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGNA starting from Trelstad Lynn B., who proposed sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.92 back on Apr 10 ’25. After this action, Trelstad Lynn B. now owns shares of TEGNA Inc, valued at $636,689 using the latest closing price.

Trelstad Lynn B., the EVP and COO, Media Operations of TEGNA Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $17.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Trelstad Lynn B. is holding 149,433 shares at $709,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 16.07, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.