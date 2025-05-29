Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.31relation to previous closing price of 161.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) is 29.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRGP is 213.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On May 29, 2025, TRGP’s average trading volume was 2.28M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has seen a -1.60% decrease in the past week, with a -11.11% drop in the past month, and a -19.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for TRGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for TRGP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $218 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $182. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

TRGP Trading at -8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.64. In addition, Targa Resources Corp saw -10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Pryor D. Scott, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $161.64 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Pryor D. Scott now owns 62,139 shares of Targa Resources Corp, valued at $3,232,841 using the latest closing price.

Boushka Julie H., the Retired Officer of Targa Resources Corp, proposed sale 2,000 shares at $161.95 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Boushka Julie H. is holding shares at $323,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 46.37, with 5.48 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.