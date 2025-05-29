Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.54 in relation to its previous close of 21.48. However, the company has experienced a -10.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Investors remain optimistic about TNDM, courtesy of its strong t:slim X2 performance and breakthrough innovations.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TNDM is 65.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.67% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of TNDM was 1.72M shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM’s stock has seen a -10.08% decrease for the week, with a 21.06% rise in the past month and a -37.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for TNDM’s stock, with a -32.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $20 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TNDM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

TNDM Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.80. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -41.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Kyrillos Jean-Claude, who purchase 10,538 shares at the price of $18.12 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Kyrillos Jean-Claude now owns 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $190,966 using the latest closing price.

BLICKENSTAFF KIM D, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $31.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21 ’24, which means that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D is holding 165,190 shares at $941,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at -0.28. Equity return is now at value -92.31, with -19.74 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -99.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.