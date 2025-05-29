Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TALO is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TALO is 132.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.61% of that float. The average trading volume for TALO on May 29, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

TALO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) has increased by 0.75 when compared to last closing price of 8.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that HOUSTON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today announced that Gregory M. Babcock, the current Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer (“Interim CFO”) of the Company, effective June 28, 2025 to replace Sergio L.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO’s stock has fallen by -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.05% and a quarterly drop of -7.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Talos Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for TALO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TALO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TALO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

TALO Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.48%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.31 back on Sep 27 ’24. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 43,545,604 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $1,030,980 using the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of Talos Energy Inc, purchase 336,700 shares at $10.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26 ’24, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 43,445,604 shares at $3,430,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 0.95, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.