Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) is above average at 67.14x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TAK is 3.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAK on May 29, 2025 was 2.12M shares.

TAK) stock’s latest price update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.55 in relation to previous closing price of 14.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applications are now open for the Takeda Innovators in Science Award with Nature recognizing the groundbreaking research of early-career scientists.

TAK’s Market Performance

TAK’s stock has risen by 2.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.76% and a quarterly rise of 1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for TAK’s stock, with a 2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAK reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TAK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

TAK Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAK starting from Giles Richard Platford, who proposed sale 19,073 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Aug 23 ’24. After this action, Giles Richard Platford now owns shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR, valued at $284,951 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.73 for asset returns.

Based on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 874.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.