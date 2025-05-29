Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TTWO is 163.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTWO on May 29, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.91relation to previous closing price of 226.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (“Take-Two” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:TTWO). Investors who purchased Take-Two securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TTWO.

TTWO’s Market Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) has seen a -3.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.23% gain in the past month and a 9.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for TTWO’s stock, with a 22.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $250 based on the research report published on February 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TTWO, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

TTWO Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.45. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc saw 24.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 173 shares at the price of $214.20 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 64,878 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc, valued at $37,057 using the latest closing price.

Sheresky Michael, the Director of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc, proposed sale 173 shares at $214.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Sheresky Michael is holding shares at $37,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc stands at -0.8. The total capital return value is set at -0.79. Equity return is now at value -114.76, with -41.86 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -58.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.