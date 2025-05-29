Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ: TBLA)’s stock price has soared by 1.51 in relation to previous closing price of 3.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Taboola.com (TBLA) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ: TBLA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ: TBLA) is above average at 97.24x. The 36-month beta value for TBLA is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TBLA is 143.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume of TBLA on May 29, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

TBLA’s stock has seen a 10.27% increase for the week, with a 23.91% rise in the past month and a 31.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for Taboola.com Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.39% for TBLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBLA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TBLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TBLA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TBLA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

TBLA Trading at 20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA rose by +10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd saw 1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBLA starting from Golan Lior, who proposed sale 197,498 shares at the price of $3.34 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Golan Lior now owns shares of Taboola.com Ltd, valued at $659,643 using the latest closing price.

Golan Lior, the Officer of Taboola.com Ltd, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Golan Lior is holding shares at $61,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 1.35, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 126.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.