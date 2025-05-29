Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.07relation to previous closing price of 72.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-24 that I value businesses that thrive on simplicity, where even mediocre leadership can’t break them. Complexity often leads to failure, not wealth. There’s real, lasting wealth in boring, stable businesses. From school carpet tools to regional billboards, simplicity can be wildly profitable. That’s why I focus on dividend-paying companies with simple models, steady growth, and strong balance sheets, designed to build wealth, not stress.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50x compared to its average ratio. SYY has 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SYY is 483.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYY on May 29, 2025 was 3.43M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

The stock of Sysco Corp (SYY) has seen a -3.00% decrease in the past week, with a 1.55% rise in the past month, and a -3.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for SYY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of -4.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to SYY, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

SYY Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.53. In addition, Sysco Corp saw -6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 356 shares at the price of $70.84 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 12,738 shares of Sysco Corp, valued at $25,228 using the latest closing price.

Talton Sheila, the Director of Sysco Corp, proposed sale 357 shares at $70.67 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Talton Sheila is holding shares at $25,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corp stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 94.91, with 7.48 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corp (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sysco Corp (SYY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.