Superior Industries International, Inc (SUP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Superior Industries International, Inc (NYSE: SUP)’s stock price has plunge by 3.00relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Dan Lee – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Majdi Abulaban – President & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Thank you for standing by. My name is Archie [ph] and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Industries International, Inc (NYSE: SUP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUP is 3.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SUP is 21.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUP on May 29, 2025 was 824.04K shares.

SUP’s Market Performance

SUP’s stock has seen a 7.96% increase for the week, with a -78.58% drop in the past month and a -69.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.12% for Superior Industries International, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.59% for SUP’s stock, with a -76.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on March 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

SUP Trading at -71.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -78.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUP rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2723. In addition, Superior Industries International, Inc saw -73.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Industries International, Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -80.07, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Industries International, Inc (SUP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 105.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Superior Industries International, Inc (SUP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.