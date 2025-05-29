Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.09 in relation to its previous close of 35.72. However, the company has experienced a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-16 that Paul Singer isn’t tiptoeing into the energy sector, he’s charging in at full throttle.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) is above average at 10.18x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SU is 1.23B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SU on May 29, 2025 was 5.08M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU’s stock has seen a 0.31% increase for the week, with a -1.06% drop in the past month and a -7.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for Suncor Energy, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.25% for SU’s stock, with a -6.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.42. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 13.74, with 6.84 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.