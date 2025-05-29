SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SXC is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SXC is 83.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SXC on May 29, 2025 was 852.49K shares.

SXC) stock’s latest price update

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.05relation to previous closing price of 8.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) (“SunCoke”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which SunCoke, a supplier of high-quality metallurgical coke and logistics services, will acquire all of the common units of Flame Aggregator, LLC, which together with its subsidiaries operates as Phoenix Global (“Phoenix”), a privately held provider of mission-critical mill services to major steel producing companies, for $325 million on.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC’s stock has fallen by -2.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.40% and a quarterly drop of -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for SunCoke Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.30% for SXC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SXC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SXC Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc saw -20.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Rippey Michael G, who proposed sale 89,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Jul 31 ’24. After this action, Rippey Michael G now owns shares of SunCoke Energy Inc, valued at $1,033,812 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 14.26, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 270.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.