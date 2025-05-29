Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has gone up by 6.77% for the week, with a 8.00% rise in the past month and a 42.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.21% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.47% for SMMT stock, with a simple moving average of 28.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is -0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMMT is 110.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMMT on May 29, 2025 was 3.98M shares.

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.56 in relation to its previous close of 25.64. However, the company has experienced a 6.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) points to a 44.6% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMMT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SMMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMMT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to SMMT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

SMMT Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.92. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc saw 45.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

The total capital return value is set at -0.48. Equity return is now at value -123.93, with -85.89 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -212.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.