Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.96 compared to its previous closing price of 23.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-04-15 that Shares of Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Structure Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics gain as PFE abandons development of its obesity candidate, danuglipron, due to safety issues.

Is It Worth Investing in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPCR is -1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GPCR is 54.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPCR on May 29, 2025 was 953.69K shares.

GPCR’s Market Performance

GPCR stock saw a decrease of -10.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.01% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.96% for GPCR’s stock, with a -26.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to GPCR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

GPCR Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -14.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR fell by -10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.21. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR saw -18.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The total capital return value is set at -0.22. Equity return is now at value -22.88, with -21.68 for asset returns.

Based on Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -17.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -158.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.