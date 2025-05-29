Streamline Health Solutions, Inc’s (STRM) Stock: A 92.95% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) has gone up by 131.37% for the week, with a 73.61% rise in the past month and a 45.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for STRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 92.95% for STRM’s stock, with a 43.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STRM is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for STRM is 3.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STRM on May 29, 2025 was 8.06K shares.

STRM) stock’s latest price update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM)'s stock price has seen significant movement in relation to previous closing price of 2.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 131.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that The combined entity supports healthcare organizations nationwide with an aggregate Net Patient Revenue of more than $300B and brings together best-in-class billing compliance and revenue integrity solutions to empower health systems with actionable foresight and end-to-end visibility. MDaudit to acquire all outstanding shares of Streamline stock for $5.34 per share in cash, a premium of 138% to Streamline's closing price on May 28, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for STRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Hilliard Lyons gave a rating of “Buy” to STRM, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

STRM Trading at 91.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +71.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM rose by +131.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc saw 35.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRM starting from Stilwill Benjamin Louis, who purchase 6,300 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 20 ’24. After this action, Stilwill Benjamin Louis now owns 611,576 shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc, valued at $1,008 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.41 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc stands at -0.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.58. Equity return is now at value -65.35, with -26.28 for asset returns.

Based on Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.