StealthGas Inc (GASS): A Technical Analysis

StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95x compared to its average ratio. GASS has 36-month beta value of 0.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GASS is 25.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GASS on May 29, 2025 was 80.16K shares.

GASS) stock’s latest price update

StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.57 in comparison to its previous close of 5.48, however, the company has experienced a 6.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Michael Jolliffe – Chairman of the Board Konstantinos Sistovaris – Investor Relations Harry Vafias – Chief Executive Officer Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StealthGas First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast.

GASS’s Market Performance

StealthGas Inc (GASS) has seen a 6.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.15% gain in the past month and a 0.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for GASS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.03% for GASS’s stock, with a 0.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GASS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GASS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GASS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GASS reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for GASS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2018.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to GASS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

GASS Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GASS rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, StealthGas Inc saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GASS starting from Jolliffe Michael, who proposed sale 27,930 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Sep 17 ’24. After this action, Jolliffe Michael now owns shares of StealthGas Inc, valued at $184,617 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for StealthGas Inc stands at 0.42. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.88, with 9.77 for asset returns.

Based on StealthGas Inc (GASS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 85.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, StealthGas Inc (GASS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.