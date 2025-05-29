Starz Entertainment Corp (STRZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Starz Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: STRZ) has dropped by -7.77 compared to previous close of 16.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — STARZ announced today it will hold a business update call on Thursday, May 29 (5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT).

Is It Worth Investing in Starz Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: STRZ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STRZ is 68.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of STRZ was 540.35K shares.

STRZ’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.12% for STRZ’s stock, with a 12.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRZ stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for STRZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STRZ in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $19 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

STRZ Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.55% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRZ fell by -1.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Starz Entertainment Corp saw 39.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STRZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starz Entertainment Corp stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value -294.66, with -3.97 for asset returns.

Based on Starz Entertainment Corp (STRZ), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at -26.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 884.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Starz Entertainment Corp (STRZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.