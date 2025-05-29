Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.19relation to previous closing price of 16.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.85% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that ZIM’s asset-light model, strong dividends, and pricing power give it an edge over Star Bulk amid global trade tensions and the resultant volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) Right Now?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11x compared to its average ratio. SBLK has 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBLK is 91.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBLK on May 29, 2025 was 1.73M shares.

SBLK’s Market Performance

SBLK’s stock has seen a -2.85% decrease for the week, with a 9.36% rise in the past month and a 1.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for SBLK’s stock, with a -8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $20.20 based on the research report published on November 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2024.

SBLK Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.78. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp saw 7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBLK starting from Balakrishnan Mahesh, who proposed sale 14,245 shares at the price of $16.44 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Balakrishnan Mahesh now owns shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp, valued at $234,187 using the latest closing price.

Norton Hamish, the Officer of Star Bulk Carriers Corp, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $16.80 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Norton Hamish is holding shares at $84,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp stands at 0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 561.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.