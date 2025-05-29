StandardAero Inc (SARO) Stock Records 6.19% Quarterly Movement

The stock of StandardAero Inc (SARO) has gone down by -0.59% for the week, with a 7.65% rise in the past month and a 6.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for SARO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for SARO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) Right Now?

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SARO is 151.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SARO on May 29, 2025 was 3.17M shares.

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.52relation to previous closing price of 28.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO) (“StandardAero” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering by two of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), affiliates of The Carlyle Group Inc. and GIC, of an aggregate of 30,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), at a price to the public of $28.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this.

Analysts’ Opinion of SARO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SARO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SARO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SARO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $34 based on the research report published on October 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SARO reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for SARO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SARO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

SARO Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SARO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SARO fell by -0.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.47. In addition, StandardAero Inc saw 16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SARO starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 24,475,138 shares at the price of $27.30 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 156,345,162 shares of StandardAero Inc, valued at $668,171,267 using the latest closing price.

GIC Private Ltd, the 10% Owner of StandardAero Inc, sale 5,524,862 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that GIC Private Ltd is holding 35,292,362 shares at $150,828,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SARO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for StandardAero Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.08.

Based on StandardAero Inc (SARO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 560.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, StandardAero Inc (SARO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.