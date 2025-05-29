Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.82relation to previous closing price of 1.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission made a critical royalty ruling in favor of Standard Lithium. This ruling paves the way for lithium development in Arkansas and opens Standard up to potential additional Federal funding. Equinor (who owns 45% of the project) potentially has to pay Standard Lithium $40 million upon certain milestones associated with the Southwest lithium project.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLI is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLI is 167.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume for SLI on May 29, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has seen a 12.11% increase in the past week, with a 25.35% rise in the past month, and a 39.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for SLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.94% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.59% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at 25.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5988. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw 23.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -21.41, with -19.38 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -63.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -404.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -44.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.