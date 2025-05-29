SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SSRM stock has gone up by 4.54%, with a monthly gain of 10.44% and a quarterly surge of 11.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for SSR Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.64% for SSRM’s stock, with a 49.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) Right Now?

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SSRM is at -0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SSRM is 200.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume for SSRM on May 29, 2025 was 2.43M shares.

SSRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) has jumped by 2.44 compared to previous close of 11.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Does SSR Mining (SSRM) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on February 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSRM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SSRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Underperform” to SSRM, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

SSRM Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, SSR Mining Inc saw 68.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from MacNevin William K., who sale 6,722 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Jan 03 ’25. After this action, MacNevin William K. now owns 265,711 shares of SSR Mining Inc, valued at $48,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.71, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on SSR Mining Inc (SSRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -177.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.