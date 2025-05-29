Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Stock Sees a-1.50 Decrease

In the past week, SRAD stock has gone up by 1.59%, with a monthly gain of 3.59% and a quarterly surge of 12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Sportradar Group AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for SRAD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) is 114.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRAD is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRAD is 181.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On May 29, 2025, SRAD’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 24.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRAD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAD reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for SRAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SRAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

SRAD Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.53. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw 36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRAD starting from Koerl Carsten, who proposed sale 57,614 shares at the price of $11.18 back on Aug 09 ’24. After this action, Koerl Carsten now owns shares of Sportradar Group AG, valued at $644,125 using the latest closing price.

Koerl Carsten, the Officer of Sportradar Group AG, proposed sale 43,150 shares at $11.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’24, which means that Koerl Carsten is holding shares at $479,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportradar Group AG stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.47 for asset returns.

Based on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 418.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.