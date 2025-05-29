Somnigroup International Inc’s (SGI) Stock: A 4.27% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, SGI stock has gone up by 0.08%, with a monthly gain of 8.84% and a quarterly surge of 2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Somnigroup International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for SGI’s stock, with a 16.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI) is above average at 42.57x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGI is 200.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGI on May 29, 2025 was 4.03M shares.

SGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 66.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that DALLAS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI, “Company” or “Somnigroup”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 15,376,743 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $62.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being sold by the former majority shareholder of Mattress Firm Group Inc., which shareholder is a subsidiary of IBEX Topco B.V.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SGI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on March 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

SGI Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGI rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.61. In addition, Somnigroup International Inc saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGI starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 1,748 shares at the price of $60.18 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 151,580 shares of Somnigroup International Inc, valued at $105,195 using the latest closing price.

EVELYN DILSAVER, the Director of Somnigroup International Inc, proposed sale 1,748 shares at $60.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that EVELYN DILSAVER is holding shares at $105,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Somnigroup International Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 17.92, with 3.45 for asset returns.

Based on Somnigroup International Inc (SGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 804.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.