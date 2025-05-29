Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLXN is 7.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of SLXN was 3.10M shares.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: SLXN)’s stock price has plunge by -4.00relation to previous closing price of 0.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that New Report Covers Silexion Therapeutics, A Unique Precision Oncology Player New Report Covers Silexion Therapeutics, A Unique Precision Oncology Player

SLXN’s Market Performance

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) has seen a 0.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.82% gain in the past month and a -16.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for SLXN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for SLXN’s stock, with a -81.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLXN Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLXN fell by -4.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9702. In addition, Silexion Therapeutics Corp saw -53.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLXN

The total capital return value is set at -1.91. Equity return is now at value -590.37, with -218.41 for asset returns.

Based on Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5660.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.