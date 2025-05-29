Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIG is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SIG is 39.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIG on May 29, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

SIG) stock’s latest price update

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.62 in relation to its previous close of 66.37. However, the company has experienced a 3.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Signet (SIG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

SIG’s Market Performance

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) has experienced a 3.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.13% rise in the past month, and a 26.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for SIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for SIG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIG stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for SIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIG in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $80 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIG reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SIG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SIG, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

SIG Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.09. In addition, Signet Jewelers Ltd saw -17.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from Branch Andre, who sale 5,679 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Branch Andre now owns 6,536 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd, valued at $369,149 using the latest closing price.

ANDRE BRANCH, the Director of Signet Jewelers Ltd, proposed sale 5,679 shares at $62.48 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that ANDRE BRANCH is holding shares at $354,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signet Jewelers Ltd stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 2.62, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 651.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 468.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.