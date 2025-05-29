Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHPH is 0.41.

The public float for SHPH is 6.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHPH on May 29, 2025 was 4.69M shares.

SHPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHPH) has surged by 6.71 when compared to previous closing price of 0.17, but the company has seen a -2.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) (“Shuttle Pharma” or the “Company”), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today provided a corporate update.

SHPH’s Market Performance

SHPH’s stock has fallen by -2.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.09% and a quarterly drop of -70.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.81% for SHPH’s stock, with a -79.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -39.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -34.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2231. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc saw -78.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1611.44 for the present operating margin

-0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc stands at -1820.94. The total capital return value is set at -2.63. Equity return is now at value -346.19, with -208.00 for asset returns.

Based on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -252.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.