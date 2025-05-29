Should You Invest in Sanofi ADR (SNY) Now?

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SNY is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SNY is 2.44B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for SNY on May 29, 2025 was 2.93M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.67 in relation to its previous close of 51.99. However, the company has experienced a -1.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Beyfortus public health advantage bolstered by first real-world comparison of infant vs maternal RSV immunization programs

SNY’s Market Performance

Sanofi ADR (SNY) has experienced a -1.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.57% drop in the past month, and a -3.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for SNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for SNY’s stock, with a -1.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNY stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SNY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SNY in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $65 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNY reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2025.

SNY Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.18. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw 8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 7.34, with 4.29 for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 97.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.